Judge Grants Ga. Voters More Time To Mail Absentee Ballots

By Emily Johnson (November 7, 2022, 4:56 PM EST) -- A Georgia superior court judge agreed Monday to give more time for Cobb County voters to send in their mail-in ballots for Tuesday's Election Day after the voters sued state and county election officials Sunday for failing to mail out more than 1,000 absentee ballots. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS