Justices Mull If District Courts Can Hear Attacks On FTC, SEC

By Jimmy Hoover (November 7, 2022, 6:07 PM EST) -- Several justices on Monday pushed back on government lawyers' assertion that people facing administrative action before the Federal Trade Commission and the Securities Exchange Commission must go through years of agency litigation and subsequent appeals before challenging the constitutionality of those proceedings....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS