Judge Trims Trucking Co.'s Claims Against Progressive

By Hope Patti (November 7, 2022, 1:44 PM EST) -- A trucking company can't maintain its claims that Progressive and a subsidiary acted in bad faith or broke its promises when it canceled the company's policy after a period of sudden expansion, but can pursue its fraud claim against the insurers, a Pennsylvania magistrate judge held Monday....

