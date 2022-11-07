Groups Urge Biden To Extend Pot Pardon To All Immigrants

By Rae Ann Varona (November 7, 2022, 3:39 PM EST) -- More than 130 immigration and criminal justice organizations have called out President Joe Biden for excluding undocumented immigrants in last month's move to pardon federal convictions for simple marijuana possession, saying the exclusion undermined his administration's pursuit of racial equity....

