Medical Staffing Co. Seeks $10M From Excess Insurer

By Josh Liberatore (November 7, 2022, 7:40 PM EST) -- A medical staffing company is owed $10 million in excess insurance coverage to help offset what it paid to settle an overbilling lawsuit, the company told a Texas federal court, alleging that a Liberty Mutual unit "ghosted" it for several months before belatedly refusing to fund the settlement....

