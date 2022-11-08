Investors, Calif. Cannabis Venture Settle $75K Funding Suit

By Collin Krabbe (November 8, 2022, 2:59 PM EST) -- A pair of investors who said an affiliate of California pot firm Pineapple Ventures owed them $75,000 stemming from a financing deal have come to a conditional settlement in the case, a recent court filing shows....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS