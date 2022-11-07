Prosecutorial Independence Front And Center In Fla. AG Race

By David Minsky (November 7, 2022, 4:55 PM EST) -- Florida voters on Tuesday will choose between incumbent Attorney General Ashley Moody, who is seen as a rubber stamp to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, or Democratic challenger Aramis Ayala, who would likely serve as a roadblock to the governor's more contentious policies in a race where prosecutorial independence is key, experts say....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS