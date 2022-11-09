DC Circ. Hears GOP House Trio's Bid To Revive Mask Fine Suit

By Katie Buehler (November 9, 2022, 4:50 PM EST) -- Three Republican members of Congress urged a D.C. Circuit panel Wednesday to revive their claims that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi improperly fined them for not wearing face coverings while on the U.S. House floor, arguing that the allegedly unconstitutional fines were not legislative acts protected from judicial scrutiny....

