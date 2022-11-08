Attys Seek $1.65M Award For Altor-NantCell Deal In Del.

By Rose Krebs (November 8, 2022, 4:34 PM EST) -- Chipman Brown Cicero & Cole LLP has asked the Delaware Chancery Court to approve a $1.65 million fee and expense award as part of a $5 million settlement that would end a shareholder suit over Altor Bioscience Corp.'s 2017 merger with billionaire physician Patrick Soon-Shiong's NantCell Inc....

