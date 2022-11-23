UK Policyholders Can Expect Better COVID Claims Handling

By Gurpreet Sanghera and Charlie Edwards (November 23, 2022, 1:17 PM EST) -- The beginning of the first U.K. lockdown inevitably led to a surge in insurance claims, estimated at around 370,000 claims. While government intervention in the form of the furlough scheme, restrictions on forfeiture of commercial leases and the Eat Out to Help Out initiative offered some temporary respite, the cumulative levels of financial loss forced many businesses to permanently close....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS