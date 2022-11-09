Crypto Miner Alleges Fraud Against Ohio Computer Maker

By Eric Heisig (November 9, 2022, 7:13 PM EST) -- A cryptocurrency mining business and its owner have sued the CEO of a northeast Ohio computer maker in federal court, alleging he hid the extent of his firm's financial problems to not only cajole the purchase of thousands of computers but also to gain an investor....

