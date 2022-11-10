SEC's Proposed Climate Rules Are Problematic For Boards

By Morton Pierce and Michelle Rutta (November 10, 2022, 3:07 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's proposed climate change disclosure rules, a 500-page landmark proposal requiring detailed disclosures relating to climate-related risks, greenhouse gas emissions and climate-related financial metrics, has many observers questioning the SEC's authority to effectively set climate policy, thus usurping the role of lawmakers....

