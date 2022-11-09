Flint Organizations Argue Against Asphalt Plant Permit

By Faith Williams (November 9, 2022, 3:23 PM EST) -- Five environmentalist groups in Flint, Michigan, want the state Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy to reverse its decision authorizing Ajax Materials Corp. to develop an asphalt plant because it violates the Federal Clean Air Act, the state's air quality rules, and would harm the nearby mostly Black communities....

