California Insurance Chief Lara Notches Midterm Victory

By Eli Flesch (November 9, 2022, 12:43 PM EST) -- Democratic Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara will stay in office after beating his rival, Republican Robert Howell, the president of a Silicon Valley-based cybersecurity equipment manufacturer, by a margin of 57.9% to 42.1% with 100% of precincts partially reporting as of early Wednesday....

