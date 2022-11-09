Jeweler Loses UK Court Battle To Halt Extradition To India

By Sophia Dourou (November 9, 2022, 5:24 PM GMT) -- A London court declined on Wednesday to halt Nirav Modi's extradition to India over an alleged $2 billion fraud, finding that the risk that the diamond tycoon would kill himself was not so great that it would be unjust to send him back to face the charges....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS