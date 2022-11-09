Barclays Accused Of Helping Defraud Breast Implant Victims

By Joanne Faulkner (November 9, 2022, 11:37 PM GMT) -- Women who received dangerous breast implants and other creditors of an insolvent health care company accused Barclays and a U.K. law firm at trial Wednesday of participating in a scheme to restructure the business so it could avoid paying millions in compensation....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS