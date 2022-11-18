Tecnimont Backs Banks In Russian Biz's €212M Bond Suit

By Sophia Dourou (November 18, 2022, 5:01 PM GMT) -- An Italian industrial group has urged a London court to rule in favor of two European banks fighting a lawsuit brought by the Russian subsidiary of fertilizer producer EuroChem over their failure to pay it €212 million ($220 million) in bonds because of sanctions against Moscow....

