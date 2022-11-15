Plane Lessor Sues Insurers For $875M For Jets Held In Russia

By Alex Baldwin (November 15, 2022, 5:18 PM GMT) -- The leasing arm of Dubai Aerospace Enterprise Ltd. has sued Lloyd's of London and other insurers for up to $875 million to cover its fleet of "lost" aircraft on lease to Russian customers as lessors strive to reclaim assets amid the country's war with Ukraine....

