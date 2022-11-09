Nokia Wins Patent Suit Over Oppo's Smartphones

By Silvia Martelli (November 9, 2022, 7:04 PM GMT) -- A London court ruled Wednesday that Chinese smartphone company Oppo and its subsidiary OnePlus have infringed a standard-essential patent owned by Nokia for wireless communications with a version of the technology that has since been replaced, the latest win for the Finnish telecom giant....

