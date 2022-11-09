Attys Net $4M Fees From Calif. Bank Deal Over Ponzi Scheme

By Emilie Ruscoe (November 9, 2022, 6:03 PM EST) -- A two-attorney legal team will receive $4.1 million in fees after brokering a $14 million settlement deal with California Bank & Trust and resolving investors' proposed class action claims that the bank aided and abetted a $100 million Ponzi scheme....

