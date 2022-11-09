11th Circ. Upholds Tax Debt Scammer's 5-Year Sentence

By Anna Scott Farrell (November 9, 2022, 5:33 PM EST) -- The Eleventh Circuit upheld the five-year prison sentence of a Florida mother who posed as an IRS liaison to people trying to pay their tax debts, saying Wednesday that a lower court correctly assessed the severity of her crimes when giving her the maximum sentence....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS