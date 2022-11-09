Behavioral Health Co. Sues To Recover Diverted $2M Grant

By Leslie A. Pappas (November 9, 2022, 5:45 PM EST) -- A Virginia-based behavioral health services provider that expanded into West Virginia earlier this year has sued in Delaware's Court of Chancery the former owner and manager of the subsidiary it acquired, alleging that he fraudulently diverted more than $2.24 million of federal funds for his personal use instead of spending them to improve services....

