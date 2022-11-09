Man Gets 3 Years For Fraud Scheme Tied To Fake Transaction

By Lauraann Wood (November 9, 2022, 9:31 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge sentenced a man to three years in prison Wednesday for lying about being a professionally trained investment broker and "fleecing" investors out of their money for a $33 million transaction involving Scotiabank, even after learning the transaction was illegitimate....

