PE Giants Say SEC Probing Them Over WhatsApp Use

By Emilie Ruscoe (November 9, 2022, 10:04 PM EST) -- Private equity giants Apollo Global Management Inc., the Carlyle Group and KKR & Co. Inc. are facing questions from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over their electronic business communications, indicating they are among the latest targets of regulators' efforts to curb the use of private messaging applications on Wall Street — a crackdown that so far has netted roughly $2 billion in fines from a dozen firms....

