Jenzabar Gets $60K To Pay Richards Layton In Chancery Suit

By Rose Krebs (November 9, 2022, 4:32 PM EST) -- A Delaware vice chancellor has awarded Jenzabar Inc. roughly $60,000 to reimburse counsel Richards Layton & Finger PA for work in connection with a discovery motion filed by investors who sued the company's founder in Delaware Chancery Court over alleged self-dealing and improper conduct....

