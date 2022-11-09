Flint Residents Shouldn't Depose Former EPA Head, DOJ Says

By Danielle Ferguson (November 9, 2022, 9:50 PM EST) -- A Department of Justice attorney told a Michigan federal judge on Wednesday that Flint residents who filed federal tort claims against the government over the city's water crisis are trying to "leapfrog" the discovery process by asking to depose a former leader of the Environmental Protection Agency....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS