Credit One Asks 9th Circ. To Revive Claim DAs Can't Sue Bank

By Bonnie Eslinger (November 9, 2022, 9:30 PM EST) -- Credit One Bank urged the Ninth Circuit on Wednesday to revive its suit claiming a California county has no authority to sue the bank for allegedly abusive debt collection, saying a federal district judge erred in declining to assert jurisdiction on grounds that a related state proceeding was underway....

