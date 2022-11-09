Binance Walks Away From FTX Buyout Amid Turmoil

By Sarah Jarvis (November 9, 2022, 5:33 PM EST) -- Cryptocurrency exchange Binance said Wednesday it no longer plans to buy its beleaguered rival FTX after an initial review of the latter's books and amid reports about government investigations and mishandled customer funds, one day after it announced it intended to acquire its competitor to help cover a liquidity crunch....

