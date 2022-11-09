Union Doesn't Have To Arbitrate Fired Nazi's Claims

By Braden Campbell (November 9, 2022, 9:07 PM EST) -- An Indiana federal judge said Wednesday that a Machinists unit doesn't have to press a fired worker's grievance through arbitration, not because the worker is a Nazi whose rehire bid offends decency, but because neither the union nor the employer wants to arbitrate....

