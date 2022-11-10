Employment Authority: The Midterms' Impact On Employment

By Irene Spezzamonte (November 10, 2022, 10:06 PM EST) -- Law360 Employment Authority covers the biggest employment cases and trends. Catch up this week with the midterms' effects on wage and hour, labor and discrimination issues, the impact a Democratic-led EEOC could have, and how an awaited U.S. Supreme Court decision on the salary-basis test could test the relationship between the Fair Labor Standards Act and the U.S. Department of Labor....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS