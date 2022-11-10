Ex-Skadden Atty, Credit Suisse Accused Of Pushing Bid Boost

By Andrea Keckley (November 10, 2022, 4:21 PM EST) -- Language translation company TransPerfect Holdings LLC has sued a retired Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP partner and an investment banking company in Delaware federal court, alleging that the attorney misrepresented the results of a judicial auction and caused the company to pay an extra $70 million when it already had the highest bid....

