Investment Fund Partly Loses Fight To Hide Clients' Identities

By Ronan Barnard (November 10, 2022, 8:39 PM GMT) -- There is no basis for a "zone of privacy" around litigants' identities in English law, an appeals court ruled Thursday, largely rejecting an investment vehicle's battle to conceal the identities of the people instructing its lawyers in a $100 million lawsuit against Credit Suisse....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS