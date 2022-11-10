Ga. Courts Granted $39M In Pandemic Relief Funds

By Emily Johnson (November 10, 2022, 4:07 PM EST) -- The Judicial Council of Georgia has awarded more than $39 million in pandemic-related federal funds to 37 judicial circuits around the state for 2023, marking the second year of grants after the council awarded more than $44 million in 2022, the council announced Thursday....

