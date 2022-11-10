Hospital Settles Worker's Trans Health Benefits Suit

By Kellie Mejdrich (November 10, 2022, 3:08 PM EST) -- St. Louis University Hospital and an employee who alleged that the hospital insurance plan's refusal to cover care for her transgender son's gender dysphoria violated federal nondiscrimination laws told a Missouri federal court they've struck a deal to end her lawsuit....

