Preventing Loss Miscalculation In Gov't Contract Fraud Cases

By Jade Chong-Smith (November 15, 2022, 5:55 PM EST) -- Federal prosecutors are increasingly prosecuting government contracting fraud cases. In September, the U.S. Department of Justice announced the establishment of three new strike force teams to enhance its ability to prosecute fraud connected to pandemic relief programs. It has already charged more than 1,500 people for such offenses since the pandemic began.[1]...

