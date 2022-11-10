Feds Want Gulf Of Mexico Oil Spill Review Suit Remanded

By Peter McGuire (November 10, 2022, 7:14 PM EST) -- Fisheries regulators want a Maryland federal court to send a challenge to endangered species rules back to the agency, saying a planned rewrite will resolve concerns raised by the groups that sued over the impact of oil and gas drilling on fish and wildlife in the Gulf of Mexico....

