UK Litigation Roundup: Here's What You Missed In London

By Tabitha Burbidge (November 11, 2022, 1:11 PM GMT) -- The past week in London has seen pharmaceutical giant Teva begin a new patent claim against rival Bayer, car parts manufacturer Denso sued by Jaguar Land Rover in a competition claim, and Jeremy Corbyn's former executive director of Leader of the Opposition's Office sue the Times Newspaper in a defamation case....

