Medical Co. Can't Get Coverage For BIPA Suit, Insurers Say

By Emily Enfinger (November 10, 2022, 6:54 PM EST) -- A medical device manufacturer is not covered in an underlying class action alleging violations of the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act, two insurers told an Illinois federal court, citing exclusions and a failure to timely notify them of the suit....

