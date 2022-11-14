Ohio Justices Revive Quasi-Public Legal Fee Records Request

By Ryan Harroff (November 14, 2022, 5:49 PM EST) -- The Ohio Supreme Court has revived a man's public records fight against Baker Dublikar Beck Wiley & Mathews in connection with its client's work for a government risk-sharing cooperative, ruling that the lower court wrongly deemed parts of the firm's invoices exempt from disclosure....

