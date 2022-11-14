Mastercard Loses Bid To Appeal Decision About Pass-On Fees

By Silvia Martelli (November 14, 2022, 8:17 PM GMT) -- A London tribunal has dismissed Mastercard Inc.'s bid to appeal its decision about how judges will assess allegations about how much of anti-competitive interchange fees were passed on to customers, finding that the credit giant has "no real prospect of success."...

