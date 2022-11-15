Why PTAB 'Step 2B' Reversal Rates Are Falling

By Michael Shepherd (November 15, 2022, 2:55 PM EST) -- Something surprising has happened with the way the Patent Trial and Appeal Board is deciding ex parte appeals of subject matter eligibility rejections under Section 101 of the Patent Act. Namely, reversals have become vanishingly rare on the second half, the so-called Step 2B part, of the analysis....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS