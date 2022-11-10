NJ Fishers Ask Supreme Court To End Paid Observer Mandate

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (November 10, 2022, 6:39 PM EST) -- New Jersey herring fishers petitioned the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday to strike down a federal rule requiring them to host at-sea monitors and urged the high court to take down a long-standing doctrine requiring judges to defer to agency expertise as well....

