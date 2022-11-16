Keys To IRA Tax Breaks For US Green Energy, EV Production

By Judy Kwok, Adam Kobos and Anne Loomis (November 16, 2022, 5:32 PM EST) -- On Aug. 16, President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law. The legislation includes landmark tax incentives for domestic energy production and manufacturing, with the goal of reducing carbon emissions in the U.S. by roughly 40% by 2030....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS