Trump Attys Sanctioned In 'Shotgun' Clinton Conspiracy Suit

By Lauren Berg (November 10, 2022, 10:40 PM EST) -- A group of attorneys representing former President Donald Trump in his failed racketeering lawsuit against Hillary Clinton and others must pay $50,000 in sanctions, a Florida federal judge ruled Thursday, finding that the "shotgun lawsuit" was full of misrepresentations that were "too frequent to be accidental."...

