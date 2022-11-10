Texas Judge Strikes Down Biden's Student Debt Relief

By Lauren Berg (November 10, 2022, 11:28 PM EST) -- A Texas federal judge on Thursday blocked the U.S. Department of Education's $400 billion student debt forgiveness program, saying the federal government overstepped its bounds in creating it, but the U.S. Department of Justice has already filed a notice of appeal to the Fifth Circuit....

