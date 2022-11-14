UK Raises Concerns Over $1.6B Korean Air-Asiana Deal

By Bryan Koenig (November 14, 2022, 10:34 PM GMT) -- United Kingdom antitrust authorities raised concerns Monday over Korean Air's plans to acquire Asiana Airlines Inc. for $1.6 billion, saying the rival Korean airlines are the only two providers of direct flights between London and Seoul....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS