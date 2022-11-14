Developers Partner On $28M Florida Waterfront Project

By Faith Williams (November 14, 2022, 4:03 PM EST) -- Florida real estate developer BTI Partners has collaborated with Connecticut-based Westport Capital Partners to buy 538 acres of land for $28 million in Osceola County, Florida, for a new waterfront mixed-use project, the companies announced recently....

