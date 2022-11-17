Former Clients Sue Freeths Over Property Sale Advice

By Ashish Sareen (November 17, 2022, 8:06 PM GMT) -- Two former clients of Freeths LLP have filed a lawsuit against the U.K. law firm, accusing it of giving bad advice that deterred them from buying back a property when a company set up to purchase it from them was going into insolvency....

