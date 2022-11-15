Aldi Says Thatchers Cider IP Claim Is Flat

By Joanne Faulkner (November 15, 2022, 9:00 PM GMT) -- Aldi has denied claims by cider maker Thatchers that the German retailer mimicked branding for its cloudy lemon cider and questioned the reach of any registered trademark in the latest of a long line of copycat claims against the discount store. ...

