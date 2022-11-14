Waste Co. Says Insurer Must Face Trial Over Bad Faith Claims

By Ganesh Setty (November 14, 2022, 4:54 PM EST) -- A San Francisco-area landfill operator told a California federal court that a jury must hear its claims against Berkley Regional Insurance Co. over coverage for two employee kickback schemes, arguing that the insurer's changing justifications for its coverage denials amount to bad faith....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS